Critical Survey: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.43 billion 1.31 -$87.17 million ($0.27) -56.22 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 2.59 $520,000.00 $0.07 29.00

Risk & Volatility

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.43% 0.20% 0.10% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 8.13% 14.94% 3.42%

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 6 0 0 1.86 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.39, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.