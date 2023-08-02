Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Crocs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Crocs by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,429.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

