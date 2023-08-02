Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 5,310,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $926.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

