Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

