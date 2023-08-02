Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading 4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 2,224,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,375,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $260,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $49,486,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

