Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading 4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 2,224,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,375,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $260,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $49,486,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

