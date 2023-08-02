Cwm LLC Buys 58 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 351,163 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,381,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,920,000 after buying an additional 92,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,469,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,239,000 after buying an additional 67,523 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE LAD opened at $306.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.51. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,695 shares of company stock worth $10,277,267 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.90.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

