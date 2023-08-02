Cwm LLC Has $54,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $504.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.25. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.59.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

