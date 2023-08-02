Cwm LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,498,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,167,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,758,000 after acquiring an additional 249,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

