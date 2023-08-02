Cwm LLC Has $78.04 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 313.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

