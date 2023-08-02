Cwm LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

