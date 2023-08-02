CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 842,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,756,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBAY. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $248,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $248,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,247 shares of company stock worth $784,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

