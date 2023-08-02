Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

