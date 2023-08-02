Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:DAN opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

