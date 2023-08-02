David Mulham Mulham Sells 3,354 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $218,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,687 shares in the company, valued at $564,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
