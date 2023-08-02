David Mulham Mulham Sells 3,354 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $218,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,687 shares in the company, valued at $564,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

USNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

