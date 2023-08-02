Deric D. Bryant Sells 18,771 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CHX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.