Deric D. Bryant Sells 18,771 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ChampionX Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.58.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on CHX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
