Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 14,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.