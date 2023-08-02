DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 378,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DHI Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 121,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Stock Up 1.6 %

DHI Group stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

