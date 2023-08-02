DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,339 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after acquiring an additional 188,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.