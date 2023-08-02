Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 391.94 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 374.60 ($4.81), with a volume of 250001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.40 ($4.46).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,263.16%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.81) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,067.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.90), for a total transaction of £17,255.04 ($22,153.09). 12.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

