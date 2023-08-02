Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMPZF opened at C$3.50 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.33.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

