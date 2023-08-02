Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMPZF opened at C$3.50 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.33.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
