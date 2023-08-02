Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZFFree Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMPZF opened at C$3.50 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.33.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.