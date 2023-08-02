Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.47

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 3916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $418,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $1,621,038. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,743,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

