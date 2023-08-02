DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.10, but opened at $37.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 1,185,795 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DV. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Insider Activity

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $399,518.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,068.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.80 and a beta of 0.87.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

