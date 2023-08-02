Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.99

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4877 per share. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

