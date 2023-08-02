Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NYSE DY opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

