Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $96.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EMN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

