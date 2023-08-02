Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.

EMN stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

