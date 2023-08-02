Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$12.84 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.67, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6078244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

