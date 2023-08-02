Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$18.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE ELD opened at C$12.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.67, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.58.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6078244 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

