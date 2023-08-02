Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd’s (NASDAQ:ENLT) Lock-Up Period To End on August 9th

Enlight Renewable Energy’s (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 9th. Enlight Renewable Energy had issued 14,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $252,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Enlight Renewable Energy’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENLT opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.