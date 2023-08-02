EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after purchasing an additional 346,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $239.55 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.46.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

