Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,262 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

