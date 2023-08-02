Esperion Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,863 call options on the company. This is an increase of 929% compared to the typical daily volume of 570 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 928 shares of company stock valued at $1,415 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

