Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.79.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
EL stock opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $171.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
