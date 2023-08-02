Financial Analysis: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) vs. American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 12.39% 4.99% 3.35% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.99%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus target price of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 71.30%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.24 billion 2.83 $144.80 million $0.70 21.84 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.06 29.62

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Hotel Income Properties REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 137.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays out 1,245.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 96 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. AHIP's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

