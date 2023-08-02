Financial Comparison: Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) and Its Peers

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 334 1056 2076 87 2.54

Valuation and Earnings

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 428.28%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 131.76%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -1.10 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.20 billion $94.30 million -6.60

Heart Test Laboratories’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -215.83% -137.47% -26.00%

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.