Financial Survey: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) versus Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $260.58 million N/A $20.11 million $0.28 11.07 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 7.76% 3.63% 1.02% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNFinance beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

