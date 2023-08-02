Financial Survey: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 4 1 3.00 Orchid Island Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 35.53%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

88.2% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Orchid Island Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.14 billion 2.25 -$321.80 million ($2.09) -7.61 Orchid Island Capital -$14.21 million -28.84 -$258.45 million ($1.11) -9.43

Orchid Island Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. DigitalBridge Group pays out -1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital pays out -173.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -24.01% 0.89% 0.29% Orchid Island Capital N/A -3.97% -0.43%

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Orchid Island Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to stockholders, if it annually distributes dividends equal to at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.