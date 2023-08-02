First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 421,896 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in First Busey by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Busey stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

