First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,801,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

