First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Mark R. Widmar Sells 2,160 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.00. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 138.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Get First Solar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in First Solar by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.