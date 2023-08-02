Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.61% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FND. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $114.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,206 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

