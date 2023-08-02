Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.42.

NYSE F opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

