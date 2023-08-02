FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.17

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities lowered FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. CL King lifted their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.71 and a beta of 1.22.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. CWM LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

