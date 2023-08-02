Fran Horowitz Sells 15,885 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 15,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $636,194.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,961,021.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $181,201.68.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,303,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Fran Horowitz sold 48,760 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,799,244.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $372,891.66.

On Monday, July 10th, Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

