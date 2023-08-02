Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.95.

NYSE:FMS opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $1,824,421,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

