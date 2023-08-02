Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.28.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.1672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

