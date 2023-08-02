fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,390,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 48,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 377.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.80 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a negative return on equity of 94.34%. Analysts predict that fuboTV will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

