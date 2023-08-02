Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ GANX opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.36.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gain Therapeutics
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.