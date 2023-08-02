Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GANX opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gain Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

