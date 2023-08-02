GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

GAP Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is presently -374.98%.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth $122,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

