Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 201,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 159,645 shares.The stock last traded at $64.25 and had previously closed at $59.77.
The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.
Institutional Trading of Gentherm
Gentherm Stock Up 10.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
About Gentherm
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gentherm
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.