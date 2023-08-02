Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 201,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 159,645 shares.The stock last traded at $64.25 and had previously closed at $59.77.

The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Gentherm Stock Up 10.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gentherm by 192.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.